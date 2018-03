BRIEF-Excellon Reports Q4 Sales Up 80 Pct

March 22 (Reuters) - Excellon Resources Inc:

* EXCELLON REPORTS 2017 ANNUAL AND FOURTH QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS

* EXCELLON RESOURCES INC - QTRLY PRODUCTION INCREASED 55% TO 475,007 AGEQ OUNCES

* EXCELLON RESOURCES INC - QTRLY SALES INCREASED 80% TO 435,924 AGEQ OUNCES PAYABLE

* EXCELLON RESOURCES INC - QTRLY ADJUSTED PROFIT PER SHARE, BASIC $0.01

* EXCELLON RESOURCES INC - QTRLY TOTAL CASH COST PER AG OZ PAYABLE REDUCED BY 66% TO $6.27

* EXCELLON RESOURCES INC - QTRLY ADJUSTED AISC PER AG OZ PAYABLE REDUCED BY 67% TO $15.84

* EXCELLON RESOURCES INC - QTRLY INCOME PER SHARE, BASIC $0.02

* EXCELLON RESOURCES INC - QTRLY REVENUE $7.1 MILLION VERSUS $3.4 MILLION

* EXCELLON RESOURCES INC - QTRLY CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS PER SHARE, BASIC $0.01