BRIEF-Exclusive-General Motors Says Semiconductor Shortage Will Impact GM Production In 2021

Feb 3 (Reuters) -

* EXCLUSIVE-GENERAL MOTORS SAYS SEMICONDUCTOR SHORTAGE WILL IMPACT GM PRODUCTION IN 2021: STATEMENT

* EXCLUSIVE-GENERAL MOTORS SAYS CAN CONFIRM THAT 3 GM ASSEMBLY PLANTS WILL TAKE DOWNTIME ON ALL SHIFTS WEEK OF MONDAY, FEB. 8

* EXCLUSIVE-GENERAL MOTORS SAYS 3 GM ASSEMBLY PLANTS THAT WILL TAKE DOWNTIME ON ALL SHIFTS ARE AT FAIRFAX (KANSAS), CAMI (INGERSOLL, ONTARIO), SAN LUIS POTOSI (MEXICO)

* EXCLUSIVE-GENERAL MOTORS SAYS CURRENTLY ASSESSING OVERALL IMPACT OF SEMICONDUCTOR SHORTAGE

* EXCLUSIVE-GENERAL MOTORS SAYS IN ADDITION, CO WILL TAKE DOWNTIME AT BUPYEONG 2 ASSEMBLY PLANT IN KOREA & OPERATE AT HALF CAPACITY BEGINNING WEEK OF FEB. 8

* EXCLUSIVE-GENERAL MOTORS SAYS SEMICONDUCTOR SUPPLY FOR GLOBAL AUTO INDUSTRY REMAINS VERY FLUID

* EXCLUSIVE-GENERAL MOTORS SAYS SEMICONDUCTOR SHORTAGE WILL NOT IMPACT COMPANY’S COMMITMENT TO AN ‘ALL-ELECTRIC FUTURE’

* EXCLUSIVE-GENERAL MOTORS SAYS DUE TO FLUIDITY AROUND AVAILABILITY OF PARTS, CURRENT PLAN IS TO UPDATE GM ASSEMBLY PLANTS EACH WEEK

* EXCLUSIVE-GENERAL MOTORS SAYS FOCUS IS TO KEEP PRODUCING MOST IN-DEMAND PRODUCTS -- INCLUDING FULL-SIZETRUCKS AND SUVS AND CORVETTES – FOR CUSTOMERS