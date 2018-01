BRIEF-Exco Resources files voluntary petitions for Chapter 11

Jan 15 (Reuters) - Exco Resources Inc:

* EXCO RESOURCES, INC. FILES VOLUNTARY PETITIONS FOR CHAPTER 11 REORGANIZATION TO FACILITATE FINANCIAL RESTRUCTURING

* EXCO INTENDS TO OPERATE IN ORDINARY COURSE OF BUSINESS DURING RESTRUCTURING PROCESS​

* CO, SOME UNITS FILED PETITIONS FOR COURT-SUPERVISED REORGANIZATION UNDER CHAPTER 11 IN U.S. BANKRUPTCY COURT FOR DISTRICT OF TEXAS​

* HAS RECEIVED COMMITMENT OF $250 MILLION IN DIP FINANCING FROM CERTAIN EXISTING LENDERS INCLUDING FAIRFAX FINANCIAL HOLDINGS AND ITS AFFILIATES​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: