Aug 9 (Reuters) - EXCO Resources Inc-

* EXCO Resources Inc reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 adjusted non-gaap loss per share $0.23

* Q2 gaap earnings per share $6.13

* Says produced 229 mmcfe per day, or 21 bcfe, for q2 2017, a decrease of 4% compared to q1 2017

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly total revenue $71.02 million versus $58.79 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: