April 25 (Reuters) - Exco Technologies Ltd:

* EXCO TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED ANNOUNCES RESULTS FOR SECOND QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE C$0.25

* Q2 SALES C$148.4 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW C$144.6 MILLION

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW C$0.26 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF C$0.085PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)