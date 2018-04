BRIEF-Executive Chairman David Maura Named CEO Of Spectrum Brands Holdings

April 26 (Reuters) - Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc:

* EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN DAVID MAURA NAMED CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF SPECTRUM BRANDS HOLDINGS

* SPECTRUM BRANDS HOLDINGS INC - MAURA SUCCEEDS ANDREAS ROUVÉ, WHO HAS STEPPED DOWN AS CEO AND A DIRECTOR

* SPECTRUM BRANDS HOLDINGS INC - ANNOUNCES $1 BILLION SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM AND NEW OPERATING STRUCTURE

* SPECTRUM BRANDS HOLDINGS-REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY, REPLACES EXISTING 3-YEAR PROGRAM, WHICH HAD REMAINING AUTHORIZATION OF $93 MILLION

* SPECTRUM BRANDS HOLDINGS INC - WILL ORGANIZE GLOBALLY AROUND TWO DIVISIONS FOCUSED ON CONSUMER PRODUCTS AND HOME IMPROVEMENT

* SPECTRUM BRANDS HOLDINGS INC - RANDAL D. LEWIS HAS BEEN NAMED TO POSITION OF PRESIDENT OF A NEW CONSUMER PRODUCTS GROUP

* SPECTRUM BRANDS HOLDINGS INC - PHILIP S. SZUBA WILL CONTINUE TO LEAD HARDWARE & HOME IMPROVEMENT (HHI) DIVISION

* SPECTRUM BRANDS HOLDINGS INC - AS PART OF REORGANIZATION, GUY J. ANDRYSICK, PRESIDENT, GLOBAL AUTO CARE, HAS LEFT COMPANY

* SPECTRUM BRANDS HOLDINGS INC - CONSUMER PRODUCTS GROUP WILL BE COMPRISED OF PET SUPPLIES, HOME & GARDEN AND AUTO CARE BUSINESSES

* SPECTRUM BRANDS HOLDINGS INC - HARDWARE & HOME IMPROVEMENT DIVISION WILL BE COMPRISED OF SECURITY, PLUMBING AND BUILDERS’ HARDWARE BUSINESSES

* SPECTRUM BRANDS HOLDINGS INC - BELIEVE RECENT RESULTS DO NOT REFLECT SPECTRUM BRANDS' LONG-TERM POTENTIAL