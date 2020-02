BRIEF-Exel Composites Q4 Adjusted Operating Profit Up At EUR 1.3 Million

Feb 18 (Reuters) - Exel Composites Oyj:

* EXEL COMPOSITES OYJ - Q4 REVENUE EUR 26.6 MILLION VERSUS EUR 26.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* EXEL COMPOSITES OYJ- Q4 ADJUSTED OPERATING PROFIT EUR 1.3 MILLION VERSUS EUR 0.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* EXEL COMPOSITES OYJ - Q4 ORDER INTAKE INCREASED BY 8.7% TO EUR 31.7 MILLION (Q4 2018: 29.1)

* EXEL COMPOSITES OYJ - BOARD OF DIRECTORS PROPOSES THAT A DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.18 (0.18) PER SHARE BE PAID FOR FINANCIAL YEAR 2019.

* EXEL COMPOSITES OYJ - EXEL COMPOSITES EXPECTS REVENUE AND ADJUSTED OPERATING PROFIT TO INCREASE IN 2020 COMPARED TO 2019.

* EXEL COMPOSITES OYJ - CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK HAS DELAYED RAMPING UP PRODUCTION TO FULL CAPACITY AFTER CHINESE NEW YEAR

* EXEL COMPOSITES OYJ - CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK WILL IMPACT PRODUCTION VOLUMES IN CHINA IN Q1 2020.

* EXEL COMPOSITES OYJ - CURRENTLY, IT IS TOO EARLY TO ESTIMATE IMPACTS OF OUTBREAK ON COMPANY'S BUSINESS AND FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE.