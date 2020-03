BRIEF-Exel Industries Cannot Fully Assess Consequences Of Covid-19 On Its Activities

March 30 (Reuters) - EXEL INDUSTRIES SA:

* LACK OF CLARITY IN OUR ENVIRONMENT DOES NOT ALLOW US, AT THIS STAGE, TO FULLY ASSESS FINANCIAL CONSEQUENCES OF COVID-19 VIRUS ON OUR ACTIVITIES

* HAS IMPLEMENTED MEASURES TO REDUCE FIXED COSTS AND HAS FROZEN CERTAIN INVESTMENTS

* IS CONTINUING TO IMPLEMENT REORGANIZATION OF AGRICULTURAL SPRAYING

* BENEFITS FROM A SOLID BALANCE SHEET

* AT THIS STAGE, DOES NOT ANTICIPATE ANY CASH FLOW PROBLEMS

* AT THIS STAGE, OUR CREDIT LINES ARE SUFFICIENT TO COVER ADDITIONAL REQUIREMENTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)