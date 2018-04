April 19 (Reuters) - EXEL INDUSTRIES SA:

* Q2 REVENUE EUR ‍​205.4 MILLION VERSUS EUR 218.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 REVENUE EUR ‍​343.0 MILLION VERSUS EUR 352.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* GARDEN SPRAYING AND WATERING: OUTLOOK IS FAVORABLE

* CURRENCY DEPRECIATION, PRIMARILY CONCERNING USD AND AUD, RESULTED IN NEGATIVE FOREX IMPACT OF EUR 11.1 MILLION IN H1

* INDUSTRIAL SPRAYING: OUTLOOK IN ASIA IS PARTICULARLY GOOD, BOTH IN AUTOMOTIVE SECTOR AND IN OTHER INDUSTRIES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)