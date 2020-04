BRIEF-Exel Industries Q2 Sales Down At EUR 194.9 Mln

April 28 (Reuters) - EXEL INDUSTRIES SA:

* Q2 SALES EUR 194.9 MILLION VERSUS EUR 216.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* DECREASE IN SALES MAINLY DUE TO IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON AGRICULTURAL SPRAYING, GARDEN WATERING AND SPRAYING ACTIVITIES

* IN THE SHORT TERM, THE PUBLIC HEALTH CRISIS WILL REDUCE OUR ACTIVITY TO VARYING DEGREES - CEO

* GARDEN WATERING ACTIVITY DIRECTLY IMPACTED BY CLOSURE OF SHOPS, HARDWARE STORES AND GARDEN CENTE RS

* ON GARDEN WATERING: STANDSTILL LEADS TO SLOWDOWN AT HOZELOCK AND TRICOFLEX FACTORIES

* ON INDUSTRIAL SPRAYING: SHUTDOWN LEADS TO DELIVERY DELAYS, DROP IN ORDER NUMBERS AND RECONSIDERATION OF INVESTMENTS AMONG MAJOR CLIENTS

* AGRICULTURAL COMMODITIES MARKET COPING WELL WITH CRISIS, WITH EXCEPTION OF SUGAR

* INDUSTRIAL SPRAYING BUSINESS IMPACTED BY EXTENDED SHUTDOWN OF AUTOMOBILE MANUFACTURERS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)