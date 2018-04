April 10 (Reuters) - Exela Technologies Inc:

* EXELA ANNOUNCES SECONDARY EQUITY OFFERING ON BEHALF OF EX-SIGMA 2 LLC

* EXELA TECHNOLOGIES - COMMENCES UNDERWRITTEN PUBLIC OFFERING OF UP TO 7 MLN SHARES OF EXELA COMMON STOCK HELD BY STOCKHOLDER OF CO EX-SIGMA 2 LLC