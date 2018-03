BRIEF-Exela Technologies, Inc. Reports Qtrly Net Loss $58.7 Million Versus Loss Of $19.9 Million

March 15 (Reuters) - Exela Technologies Inc:

* EXELA TECHNOLOGIES, INC. REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS; ACHIEVES FULL YEAR GUIDANCE FOR PRO FORMA REVENUE AND ADJUSTED EBITDA; SETS 2018 REVENUE GUIDANCE OF 4%-6%, ABOVE PREVIOUS LONG-TERM GUIDANCE

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.51 BILLION TO $1.54 BILLION

* SEES 2018 ‍ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE - IN RANGE OF $290- $310 MILLION​

* SEES 2018 ‍ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE - IN RANGE OF $330- $355 MILLION​

* SEES LONG TERM REVENUE GROWTH BETWEEN ‍ 3%-4%​

* SEES ‍ LONG-TERM ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN GUIDANCE IN RANGE OF 22% - 23%​

* QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $386.3 MILLION VERSUS $352.5 MILLION

* QTRLY NET LOSS $58.7 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF $19.9 MILLION