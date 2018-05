May 10 (Reuters) - Exela Technologies Inc:

* EXELA TECHNOLOGIES, INC. REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS; PRO FORMA REVENUE GROWTH OF 8.7%; NET LOSS OF $24 MILLION; PRO FORMA ADJUSTED EBITDA GROWTH OF 10.9%; INCREASES 2018 REVENUE AND ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE

* SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA $295 MILLION TO $310 MILLION

* QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE $1.64 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: