May 2 (Reuters) - Exelixis Inc:

* EXELIXIS AND INVENRA ENTER INTO COLLABORATION TO DISCOVER AND DEVELOP NOVEL BIOLOGICS TO TREAT CANCER

* EXELIXIS INC - COMPANIES WILL PARTNER TO ADVANCE MULTISPECIFIC ANTIBODIES IN UP TO SEVEN DISCRETE PROJECTS

* EXELIXIS INC - EXELIXIS WILL PAY INVENRA AN UPFRONT PAYMENT OF $2.0 MILLION PLUS $2.0 MILLION AT INITIATION OF EACH DISCOVERY PROJECT