Dec 19 (Reuters) - Exelixis Inc:

* EXELIXIS ANNOUNCES U.S. FDA APPROVAL OF CABOMETYX® (CABOZANTINIB) TABLETS FOR PREVIOUSLY UNTREATED ADVANCED RENAL CELL CARCINOMA

* EXELIXIS INC - APPROVAL OF CABOMETYX TABLETS EXPANDS INDICATION AND COMES WELL IN ADVANCE OF PDUFA DATE OF FEBRUARY 15, 2018