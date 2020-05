May 13 (Reuters) - Exelixis Inc:

* EXELIXIS ANNOUNCES RESULTS FROM COSMIC-021 TRIAL OF CABOZANTINIB IN COMBINATION WITH ATEZOLIZUMAB IN MULTIPLE ADVANCED SOLID TUMOR TYPES

* EXELIXIS INC - 27% OBJECTIVE RESPONSE RATE SEEN IN IMMUNE CHECKPOINT INHIBITOR-PRETREATED NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER COHORT 7 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: