Exelixis Inc:

* EXELIXIS ANNOUNCES INITIATION OF CONTACT-01 PHASE 3 PIVOTAL TRIAL OF CABOZANTINIB IN COMBINATION WITH ATEZOLIZUMAB IN PREVIOUSLY TREATED METASTATIC NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER

* EXELIXIS INC - INITIATION FOLLOWS POSITIVE RESULTS FROM COHORT 7 OF PHASE 1B COSMIC-021 TRIAL

* EXELIXIS INC - CONTACT-01 IS FIRST OF THREE PHASE 3 PIVOTAL TRIALS THAT ARE PART OF A PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED CLINICAL COLLABORATION WITH ROCHE