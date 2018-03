March 23 (Reuters) - Exelixis Inc:

* EXELIXIS’ PARTNER IPSEN ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR CABOMETYX FOR PREVIOUSLY UNTREATED INTERMEDIATE- OR POOR-RISK ADVANCED RENAL CELL CARCINOMA​

* EXELIXIS IS ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE A MILESTONE PAYMENT OF $50 MILLION FOR APPROVAL OF FIRST-LINE TREATMENT OF ADVANCED RCC​

* ‍POSITIVE CHMP OPINION WILL NOW BE REVIEWED BY EUROPEAN COMMISSION​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: