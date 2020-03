March 25 (Reuters) - Exelixis Inc:

* EXELIXIS ANNOUNCES PARTNER TAKEDA RECEIVES APPROVAL IN JAPAN FOR CABOMETYX® (CABOZANTINIB) TABLETS FOR THE TREATMENT OF CURATIVELY UNRESECTABLE OR METASTATIC RENAL CELL CARCINOMA

* EXELIXIS- CO IS ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE $31 MILLION MILESTONE PAYMENT FROM TAKEDA UPON FIRST COMMERCIAL SALE OF CABOMETY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: