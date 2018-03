BRIEF-Exelixis Says Ipsen received validation of the application for variation to the Cabometyx

March 28 (Reuters) - Exelixis Inc:

* EXELIXIS’ PARTNER IPSEN ANNOUNCES EMA VALIDATION OF THE APPLICATION FOR A NEW INDICATION FOR CABOMETYX® (CABOZANTINIB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED ADVANCED HEPATOCELLULAR CARCINOMA

* ‍FILING IS BASED ON RESULTS OF GLOBAL PIVOTAL PHASE 3 CELESTIAL TRIAL, WHICH MET ITS PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF OVERALL SURVIVAL (OS)​

* ‍CABOZANTINIB PROVIDED A STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT AND CLINICALLY MEANINGFUL IMPROVEMENT IN OS COMPARED WITH PLACEBO​