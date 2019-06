BRIEF-Exelixis Says No New Safety Signals Were Identified With Combination Of Cobimetinib And Atezolizumab

June 20 (Reuters) - Exelixis Inc:

* EXELIXIS - ON JUNE 19 INFORMED BY GENENTECH, IMSPIRE170, PHASE 3 TRIAL EVALUATING COMBINATION OF COBIMETINIB & ATEZOLIZUMAB DID NOT MEET PRIMARY ENDPOINT

* EXELIXIS - IMSPIRE170 SHOWED COMBINATION OF COBIMETINIB & ATEZOLIZUMAB DID NOT REDUCE RISK OF DISEASE PROGRESSION OR DEATH COMPARED TO PEMBROLIZUMAB

* EXELIXIS INC - SAFETY PROFILE OBSERVED IN TRIAL WAS CONSISTENT WITH KNOWN SAFETY PROFILES OF INDIVIDUAL MEDICINES

* EXELIXIS INC - NO NEW SAFETY SIGNALS WERE IDENTIFIED WITH COMBINATION OF COBIMETINIB AND ATEZOLIZUMAB

* EXELIXIS INC - GENENTECH INFORMED EXELIXIS THAT GENENTECH INTENDS TO PRESENT RESULTS FROM TRIAL AT AN UPCOMING MEDICAL MEETING