BRIEF-Exelixis Says Phase 3 Imblaze370 Study Did Not Meet Its Primary Endpoint Of Improving Overall Survival Vs Regorafenib

May 10 (Reuters) - Exelixis Inc:

* EXELIXIS PROVIDES UPDATE ON IMBLAZE370 PHASE 3 PIVOTAL TRIAL OF ATEZOLIZUMAB AND COBIMETINIB IN PATIENTS WITH HEAVILY PRETREATED LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC COLORECTAL CANCER

* STUDY DID NOT MEET ITS PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF IMPROVING OVERALL SURVIVAL VERSUS REGORAFENIB

* GENENTECH INFORMED CO COMBINATION OF ATEZOLIZUMAB AND COBIMETINIB DID NOT DELIVER IMPROVEMENT IN OVERALL SURVIVAL VERSUS REGORAFENIB

* GENENTECH WILL FURTHER EXAMINE RESULTS FROM IMBLAZE370 AND PLANS TO PRESENT DATA AT AN UPCOMING MEDICAL MEETING