BRIEF-Exelixis to receive milestone payment from Bristol-Myers Squibb

* Exelixis to receive milestone payment from Bristol-Myers Squibb for submission of clinical trial authorization for RORγt inverse agonist program

* Exelixis Inc says ‍has earned a $10 million milestone payment from Bristol-Myers Squibb under terms of two companies’ worldwide collaboration​

* Exelixis - milestone payment triggered by Bristol-Myers Squibb’s filing of clinical trial authorization in Europe for first-in-human study of RORγt inverse agonist​

* Exelixis - could potentially receive additional development and regulatory milestones of up to $240 million, commercialization milestones of up to $150 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: