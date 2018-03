March 29 (Reuters) - Exelon Corp:

* EXELON GENERATION FILES TO RETIRE MYSTIC GENERATING STATION IN 2022, ABSENT ANY REGULATORY SOLUTION

* EXELON GENERATION SAYS FILED WITH ISO NEW ENGLAND INC TO RETIRE MYSTIC GENERATING STATION'S UNITS 7, 8, 9, AND JET UNIT ON JUNE 1, 2022