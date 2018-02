Feb 28 (Reuters) - Exfo Inc:

* EXFO ACQUIRES ASTELLIA

* ‍COMPANY HAS ACQUIRED 97.44% OF SHARE CAPITAL AND AT LEAST 95.07% OF VOTING RIGHTS OF ASTELLIA​

* ‍EXFO INTENDS TO IMPLEMENT A MANDATORY SQUEEZE-OUT OF REMAINING SHARES AND DE-LIST ASTELLIA FROM EURONEXT PARIS EXCHANGE​

* ‍ENTIRETY OF ASTELLIA'S EQUITY IS VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY EUR 25.9 MILLION ON A FULLY DILUTED BASIS​