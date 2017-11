Nov 28 (Reuters) - EXFO Inc:

* EXFO ANNOUNCES THE FILING OF A VOLUNTARY TENDER OFFER FOR ASTELLIA‘S SHARES

* EXFO INC - ‍OFFER WILL BE PROPOSED AT A PRICE OF 10 EUROS PER ASTELLIA SHARE​

* EXFO INC - ‍ASTELLIA‘S BOARD RECOMMENDED CO‘S OFFER AND CONSIDERED THAT OFFER IS IN “INTERESTS OF CO, ITS SHAREHOLDERS AND ITS EMPLOYEES​”

* EXFO INC - ‍LAUNCHED AN ALL-CASH VOLUNTARY PUBLIC TENDER OFFER TO ACQUIRE ALL OF OUTSTANDING SHARES OF ASTELLIA​