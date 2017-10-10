FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Exfo reaches agreement with Astellia over filing of public tender offer for Astellia's shares
Sections
Featured
Trump’s Iran decision hurts chance of a North Korea deal
Commentary
Trump’s Iran decision hurts chance of a North Korea deal
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
Economy
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
Exclusive
World
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 10, 2017 / 9:42 PM / 9 days ago

BRIEF-Exfo reaches agreement with Astellia over filing of public tender offer for Astellia's shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Exfo Inc

* EXFO Inc. reaches agreement with Astellia over filing of public tender offer for Astellia’s shares

* EXFO Inc - ‍ Astellia’s workers councils unanimously supported proposed transaction​

* EXFO Inc - ‍under terms of agreement, EXFO must submit a voluntary cash public tender offer to l‘Autorité des marchés financiers​

* EXFO Inc - irrevocable commitments were received from CM-CIC Capital Privé and CM-CIC investissement as part of offer to be submitted by EXFO​

* EXFO Inc says offer to pay EUR 10 per share

* EXFO Inc - ‍ transaction values entirety of astellia’s equity (on a fully diluted basis) at approximately EUR 25.9 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.