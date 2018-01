Jan 9 (Reuters) - Exfo Inc:

* EXFO REPORTS FIRST-QUARTER RESULTS FOR FISCAL 2018

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.05

* Q1 SALES $63.4 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $62.4 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.05 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES Q2 2018 SALES $59 MILLION TO $64 MILLION

* - ‍BOOKINGS ATTAINED US$65.9 MILLION IN Q1 OF FISCAL 2018 COMPARED TO US$65.9 MILLION IN SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR​

* - ‍Q2 IFRS NET LOSS IS EXPECTED TO RANGE BETWEEN US$0.08 AND US$0.04 PER SHARE​

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.06, REVENUE VIEW $62.6 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S