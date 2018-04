April 10 (Reuters) - EXFO Inc:

* SEES Q3 2018 SALES $68 MILLION TO $73 MILLION

* BOOKINGS IMPROVED 17.3% YEAR-OVER-YEAR TO US$65.6 MILLION FOR A BOOK-TO-BILL RATIO OF 1.01 IN Q2 OF FISCAL 2018

* Q2 LOSS PER SHARE $0.08

* SEES Q3 2018 LOSS PER SHARE $0.15 TO $0.19