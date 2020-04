April 7 (Reuters) - EXFO Inc:

* Q2 LOSS PER SHARE $0.16

* Q2 SALES $55.3 MILLION VERSUS REFINITIV IBES ESTIMATE OF $58.4 MILLION

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $-0.04 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* BOOKINGS ATTAINED $72.9 MILLION IN Q2 OF FISCAL 2020 COMPARED TO $76.1 MILLION FOR SAME PERIOD IN 2019

* DUE TO UNCERTAINTY SURROUNDING BREADTH AND DURATION OF CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC, CO HAS SUSPENDED ISSUING QUARTERLY AND ANNUAL GUIDANCE