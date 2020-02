BRIEF-Exfo Says Revenue For Second Quarter Will Reach About $55 Million

Feb 24 (Reuters) - EXFO Inc:

* EXFO UPDATES REVENUE OUTLOOK FOR SECOND QUARTER OF FISCAL 2020

* EXFO - NOW FORECASTS REVENUE FOR Q2 ENDING ON FEB. 29 WILL REACH APPROXIMATELY US$55 MILLION

* EXFO INC - MANAGEMENT EXPECTS REVENUE TO ACCELERATE IN UPCOMING QUARTERS AS OPERATIONS RETURN TO FULL CAPACITY

* EXFO INC - UPDATED REVENUE OUTLOOK FOR Q2 DUE TO CORONAVIRUS IMPACT ON SUPPLY CHAIN & MANUFACTURING OPERATIONS IN CHINA

* EXFO INC - ALSO UPDATED REVENUE OUTLOOK FOR Q2 OF FISCAL 2020 DUE TO AN INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY ISSUE