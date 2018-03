March 2 (Reuters) - ASTELLIA SA:

* FOLLOWING OFFER FROM EXFO, SQUEEZE OUT OF TOTAL REMAINING SHARES IN ASTELLIA EXCEPT FOR SHARES SELF-OWNED BY CO TO TAKE PLACE ON MARCH 8

* SQUEEZE-OUT AT EUR 10 PER SHARE, EQUAL TO OFFER PRICE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)