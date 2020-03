BRIEF-Exicure Evaluating Impact Of COVID-19 On 2020 Forecast

March 30 (Reuters) - Exicure Inc:

* EXICURE PROVIDES BUSINESS UPDATE AMID COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* PHASE 2 STAGE OF ITS PHASE 1B/2 CLINICAL TRIAL OF AST-008 IS STILL EXPECTED TO BEGIN IN 2ND QUARTER

* CURRENTLY EVALUATING IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON ITS 2020 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE

* CONTINUES TO PURSUE ITS PRE-CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMS AND CLINICAL PROGRAMS

* AFFIRMS GUIDANCE THAT IND-ENABLING STUDIES FOR XCUR-FXN ARE EXPECTED IN LATE 2020

* DOES NOT ANTICIPATE A CHANGE TO ITS PRIOR GUIDANCE AND CONTINUES TO BELIEVES ITS CURRENT CASH WILL FINANCE OPERATIONS INTO EARLY 2022

* PRELIMINARY UNAUDITED CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND SHORT-TERM INVESTMENTS AS OF FEBRUARY 29, 2020 WAS APPROXIMATELY $107.7 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: