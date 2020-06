June 22 (Reuters) - Exicure Inc:

* EXICURE PRESENTS CAVROTOLIMOD (AST-008) CLINICAL DATA AT AACR 2020 VIRTUAL MEETING

* EXICURE - CAVROTOLIMOD WAS WELL-TOLERATED

* EXICURE - NO CAVROTOLIMOD (AST-008)-RELATED SERIOUS ADVERSE EVENTS OR DOSE LIMITING TOXICITY HAVE BEEN REPORTED