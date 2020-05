May 14 (Reuters) - Exicure Inc:

* EXICURE, INC. REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND CORPORATE PROGRESS

* EXICURE INC QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.01

* EXICURE INC - CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, AND SHORT-TERM INVESTMENTS WERE $98.8 MILLION AS OF MARCH 31, 2020

* EXICURE INC - EXISTING CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND SHORT-TERM INVESTMENTS WILL BE SUFFICIENT TO FUND OUR OPERATIONS INTO EARLY 2022