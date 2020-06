BRIEF-Exit from asset purchasing program is a long way off - Bank of Canada governor

June 22 (Reuters) - BANK OF CANADA GOVERNOR TIFF MACKLEM SAYS IN A NEWSCONFERENCE:

* CENTRAL SCENARIO IN JULY 15 MONETARY POLICY REPORT WILL LOOK A LOT LIKE A FORECAST

* GOVERNMENT’S PLANNED JULY 8 FISCAL SNAPSHOT WILL BE HELPFUL

* BOC’S MACKLEM: THERE IS A CONSIDERABLE AMOUNT OF MONETARY STIMULUS IN PLACE

* WE HAVE OPTIONS GOING FORWARD, WE CAN SCALE ASSET PURCHASING PROGRAMS, YIELD CONTROL ALSO IN OUR TOOL KIT

* WE WILL BE FLEXIBLE, WE WILL BE RESOLUTE, INNOVATIVE AND DETERMINED

* EXIT FROM ASSET PURCHASING PROGRAM IS A LONG WAY OFF

* ASKED HOW LONG RECUPERATION PHASE WILL LAST, SAYS “I’M NOT GOING TO PUT IT ON A CALENDAR”

* JULY 15 MPR WILL LAY DOWN A TRACK, WE WILL MONITOR DATA RELATIVE TO THAT TRACK

* BANK’S CENTRAL SCENARIO IS NOT GOING TO INCLUDE A SECOND MAJOR ECONOMY-WIDE SHUTDOWN

* THERE WILL MOST LIKELY BE SOME LOCAL FLARE-UPS

* HARD RIGHT NOW TO SEE WHAT THE LASTING SIGNS OF DAMAGE TO THE ECONOMY WILL BE, CITES GOVERNMENT AID PROGRAMS

* SOME COMPANIES ARE NOT GOING TO SURVIVE THE CORONAVIRUS CRISIS

