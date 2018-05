BRIEF-Exlservice to Acquire Payment Integrity And Population Risk Management Company Scioinspire Holdings

May 1 (Reuters) - Exlservice Holdings Inc:

* EXL DEEPENS INVESTMENT IN HEALTHCARE AND ANALYTICS BY SIGNING A DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE PAYMENT INTEGRITY AND POPULATION RISK MANAGEMENT COMPANY SCIOINSPIRE HOLDINGS, INC.

* EXLSERVICE HOLDINGS INC - AGGREGATE MERGER CONSIDERATION IS $240 MILLION

* EXLSERVICE HOLDINGS INC - EXL INTENDS TO FUND PURCHASE WITH AVAILABLE CASH ON HAND AND BORROWING FROM ITS CREDIT FACILITY

* EXLSERVICE HOLDINGS INC - EXL INTENDS TO FUND PURCHASE WITH AVAILABLE CASH ON HAND AND BORROWING FROM ITS CREDIT FACILITY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: