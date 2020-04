April 17 (Reuters) - Exmar NV:

* ON 4TH OF APRIL CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD, BARON PHILIPPE BODSON, PASSED AWAY AFTER HIS FIGHT AGAINST COVID-19

* FRANCIS MOTTRIE, DEPUTY CEO OF THE EXMAR GROUP, IS APPOINTED AS CEO

* NICOLAS SAVERYS WILL TAKE UP POSITION OF EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)