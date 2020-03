BRIEF-Exmar FY EBITDA Up At $47.3 Million

March 26 (Reuters) - EXMAR NV:

* FULL YEAR RESULTS FOR FINANCIAL YEAR – 2019

* FY IFRS REVENUE $136.7 MILLION VERSUS $ 87.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY EBITDA $ 47.3 MILLION VERSUS $ 27.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS PROPOSES NOT TO PAY A DIVIDEND FOR THE ACCOUNTING YEAR 2019

* FY CONSOLIDATED GROUP SHARE LOSS AFTER TAX $ 13.2 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF $ 15.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

* ON COVID-19: THE MAJORITY OF OUR SHIPS ARE CURRENTLY OPERATING UNDER MEDIUM TO LONG-TERM CONTRACTS

* FY VLGC (83,300 M³) TIME-CHARTER EQUIVALENT PER DAY $28,527 VERSUS $ 15,531 YEAR AGO

* FY MIDSIZE (38,115 M³) TIME-CHARTER EQUIVALENT PER DAY $ 18,587 VERSUS $ 17,979 YEAR AGO

* FY PRESSURIZED (3,500 M³) TIME-CHARTER EQUIVALENT PER DAY $ 7,539 VERSUS $ 6,967 YEAR AGO

* WE ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN RISKS WITH RESPECT TO OUR CONTRACTUAL COUNTERPARTIES DUE TO CORONAVIRUS

* FY PRESSURIZED (5,000 M³) TIME-CHARTER EQUIVALENT PER DAY $ 8,861 VERSUS $ 8,766 YEAR AGO