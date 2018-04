April 11 (Reuters) - Exor NV:

* 2017 CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME AMOUNTS TO €4,646 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF €2,333 MILLION ON THE 2016 RESULT OF €2,313 MILLION

* EXOR GROUP CLOSED YEAR 2017 WITH CONSOLIDATED PROFIT OF €1,392 MILLION; YEAR 2016 ENDED WITH CONSOLIDATED PROFIT OF €588.6 MILLION