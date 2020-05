May 12 (Reuters) - Exor NV:

* EXOR TO RETAIN OWNERSHIP OF PARTNERRE

* HAS ACKNOWLEDGED COVÉA’S NOTICE THAT COVÉA WILL NOT HONOUR ITS COMMITMENT TO ACQUIRE PARTNERRE

* POSITIVE OUTLOOK FOR PARTNERRE WHICH IS NOT EXPECTED TO BE SIGNIFICANTLY AFFECTED BY COVID-19 OUTBREAK

* REITERATED BELIEF THAT SALE OF PARTNERRE ON TERMS INFERIOR TO THOSE IN MOU FAILS TO REFLECT ITS VALUE