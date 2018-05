May 15 (Reuters) - eXp World Holdings Inc:

* EXP WORLD HOLDINGS REPORTS RECORD FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS, RECEIVES APPROVAL TO UPLIST TO NASDAQ

* Q1 REVENUE ROSE 188 PERCENT TO $62 MILLION

* SHARES OF COMPANY’S COMMON STOCK WILL BEGIN TRADING ON NASDAQ STOCK MARKET NEXT WEEK

* QTRLY TRANSACTION VOLUME CLOSED INCREASED 188% TO $2.3 BILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: