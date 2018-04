April 4 (Reuters) - Expedia Group Inc :

* ‍EXPEDIA GROUP REACHES AN AGREEMENT TO OFFER AIR FRANCE KLM FLIGHTS WITHOUT GDS SURCHARGE​

* ‍LEISURE, CORPORATE CUSTOMERS IN EUROPEAN MARKETS WON'T BE CHARGED DISTRIBUTION SURCHARGE LEVIED ON AIR FRANCE, HOP! FLIGHTS SOURCED THROUGH GDS