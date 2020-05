May 21 (Reuters) - Expedia Group Inc:

* EXPEDIA GROUP SAYS IN FEB. 2020, KOREAN FAIR TRADE COMMISSION ISSUED REQUEST FOR INFORMATION TO CO - SEC FILING

* EXPEDIA GROUP SAYS REQUEST FROM KFTC RELATES TO HOTEL CONTRACTS ENTERED INTO BY EXPEDIA GROUP COMPANIES Source text: [bit.ly/2WOXFfP] Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)