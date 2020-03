BRIEF-Expedia Group Withdraws 2020 Guidance Due To Covid-19 Impact

March 13 (Reuters) - Expedia Group Inc:

* EXPEDIA GROUP WITHDRAWS 2020 GUIDANCE DUE TO COVID-19 IMPACT

* EXPEDIA GROUP INC - NOW EXPECT NEGATIVE IMPACT IN Q1 RELATED TO COVID-19 TO BE IN EXCESS OF $30-$40 MILLION RANGE PROVIDED AT THAT TIME

* EXPEDIA GROUP INC - REMAIN ON TRACK TO REACH RUN-RATE COST SAVINGS OF $300-$500 MILLION BY END OF YEAR.

* EXPEDIA GROUP INC - SUSPENDED SHARE REPURCHASES

* EXPEDIA GROUP INC - WITHDRAWING 2020 ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE DUE TO GROWING IMPACT FROM COVID-19 OUTBREAK AND RESULTING UNCERTAINTY ON TRAVEL TRENDS

* EXPEDIA GROUP INC - TRAVEL TRENDS HAVE CONTINUED TO WORSEN Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: