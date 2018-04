BRIEF-Expedia Reports Q1 Loss Per Share Of $0.91

April 26 (Reuters) - Expedia Group Inc:

* QUARTERLY ADJUSTED LOSS PER SHARE $0.46

* QUARTERLY ADJUSTED LOSS PER SHARE, EXCLUDING TRIVAGO, $0.36

* QUARTERLY REVENUE $2,508 MILLION VERSUS $2,189 MILLION

* QUARTERLY REVENUE EXCLUDING TRIVAGO WAS $2.3 BILLION, AN INCREASE OF 15% COMPARED TO THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2017

* EXPEDIA GROUP REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS

* QUARTERLY ROOM NIGHT GROWTH 15 PERCENT VERSUS 12 PERCENT LAST YEAR

* QUARTERLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.91

* QUARTERLY GROSS BOOKINGS, INCLUDING HOMEAWAY, INCREASED $3.6 BILLION OR 15 PERCENT YEAR-OVER-YEAR TO $27.2 BILLION

* TRIVAGO CONTINUED TO INCREASE SHARE OF THE REST OF WORLD REGION IN FIRST QUARTER TO 20 PERCENT, UP FROM 15 PERCENT IN SAME PERIOD OF 2017

* QUARTERLY INTERNATIONAL REVENUE EQUALED $1.2 BILLION, REPRESENTING 46 PERCENT OF WORLDWIDE REVENUE, COMPARED TO 43 PERCENT IN Q1 2017

* AUTHORIZED ADDITIONAL REPURCHASES OF UP TO 15 MILLION SHARES OF COMMON STOCK

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.47, REVENUE VIEW $2.44 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S