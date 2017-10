Oct 26 (Reuters) - Expedia Inc

* Expedia Inc - qtrly earnings per share $2.23‍​

* Expedia Inc qtrly adjusted eps $2.51‍​

* Expedia Inc - qtrly revenue $2,965.8 million versus $2,580.9 mln‍​

* Expedia Inc qtrly gross bookings $22,196.5 million versus $19,988.1 million

* Expedia inc qtrly room night growth of 16 pct

* Q3 earnings per share view $2.62, revenue view $2.98 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S