BRIEF-Expedia Says Cancellations Still At Elevated Levels, But Have Stabilized - Conf Call

May 20 (Reuters) - Expedia Group Inc:

* EXPEDIA EXEC SAYS CANCELLATIONS STILL AT ELEVATED LEVELS, BUT HAVE STABILIZED - CONF CALL

* EXPEDIA EXEC SAYS LOCAL, REGIONAL, DOMESTIC DEMAND IS COMING BACK STRONGER AND SOONER

* EXPEDIA EXEC SAYS CO HAS SEEN NICE GROWTH COMING INTO MAY

* EXPEDIA EXEC SAYS CO EXPECTS MONTHLY CASH USAGE DURING THE COVID CRISIS TO BE BELOW $275 MILLION WITHIN NEXT COUPLE OF MONTHS

* EXPEDIA EXEC SAYS EXPECTS OVERHEAD EXPENSES TO DECLINE AT A DOUBLE DIGIT PERCENT STARTING IN Q2