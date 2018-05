BRIEF-Expeditors International Of Washington Says Not Experienced Any Meaningful Loss Due To Ban On Recycled Materials In China

May 22 (Reuters) - Expeditors International of Washington Inc:

* EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC - HAVE NOT EXPERIENCED ANY MEANINGFUL LOSS DUE TO THE BAN ON RECYCLED MATERIALS IN CHINA

* EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON - MOMENTUM OF GLOBAL TRADE GROWTH IN 2017 APPEARS TO BE CONTINUING IN EARLY 2018 IN A SIMILAR MANNER

* EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON SAYS SHIPPERS WILL NEED TO REFINE THEIR FUTURE ORDER PROJECTIONS TO ALLEVIATE SOME OF CONSTRAINTS - SEC FILING Source text: (bit.ly/2ICJkxH) Further company coverage: