Nov 15 (Reuters) - EXPERIAN PLC

* INTERIM DIVIDEND UP 4 PERCENT TO 0.135 USDPER SHARE

* ‍WE HAVE STARTED YEAR WELL- CEO​

* ‍ANNOUNCING A FIRST INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 13.5 US CENTS PER SHARE, UP 4% ON PRIOR YEAR​

* H1 REVENUE $2.19​ BILLION VERSUS $2.09 BILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 PRETAX PROFIT $ ‍467​ MILLION VERSUS $500 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 NORTH AMERICA REVENUE $ ‍1.26​ BILLION VERSUS $1.18 BILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 UK AND IRELAND REVENUE $ ‍378​ MILLION VERSUS $ 410 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)